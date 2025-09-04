Is Luigi Mangione Shein’s new ‘model’? The fast fashion brand puzzled its viewers after screenshots showed a model bearing a striking resemblance to Mangione smiling with a hand held to his neck while wearing Shein’s “Men’s New Spring/ Summer Short Sleeve Blue Ditsy Floral White Shirt.” Following intense trolling online with the pictures of Brian Thompson’s murder accused lookalike, the retailer removed the image and announced that it was launching an investigation into the matter. It was not immediately confirmed if the model was AI-generated or a lookalike model. Meanwhile, Mangione is facing the death penalty in federal court after allegedly gunning down the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Manhattan in December. Shein Returns to India: Reliance Retail Relaunches Chinese Fashion Giant As ‘SHEIN India Fast Fashion’.

Is Luigi Mangione Shein’s New ‘Model’?

Shein’s website appears to use Luigi Mangione’s face to model a spring/summer shirt. pic.twitter.com/UPXW8fEPPq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2025

The Internet Reacts!

That’s not spring/summer, that’s nuclear winter — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) September 3, 2025

Pun Intended?

"looks that could kill" — latent space marine (@xlatentspace) September 3, 2025

LOL

Killer marketing — Albertor (@SolAlbertor) September 3, 2025

X Users Call the Campaign 'Weird'

😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 This is incredibly weird and Luigi Mangione should sue #FREELUIGI https://t.co/lXOUr1mHKv — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Shein Removed the Image From Website

Screenshot of Shein Website (Photo Credits: Shein)

