Paris, November 3: Fast fashion giant Shein has come under fire in France after the country’s consumer watchdog accused it of selling "sex dolls with a childlike appearance" on its website. The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) flagged the listings as having "a child pornography nature," sparking outrage. The DGCCRF has reported the Chinese retailer to French prosecutors and the national media regulator, Arcom, for further investigation. Shein has since removed the products, calling the listings a serious violation of its policies.

Notably, the controversy comes just days before Shein is set to open its first permanent store in Paris, at the iconic Bazar de l’Hôtel de Ville (BHV Marais). The move has sparked criticism from local retailers and activists who accuse the company of undermining French fashion standards and exploiting cheap labour. The brand, already facing a 150 million Euros fine for privacy violations, is also planning to expand into other French cities, including Angers, Dijon, and Grenoble. Is Luigi Mangione Shein’s New ‘Model’? Fast Fashion Brand Faces Intense Trolling After Using Brian Thompson’s Murder Accused Lookalike For Men’s Summer Collection.

Shein Removes Childlike Sex Dolls From Website, Launches Internal Investigation

As per a BBC report, Shein stated that the products in question, the "childlike sex dolls", were immediately removed from its platform once the issue was identified. The company added that it has launched an internal investigation to determine how these listings bypassed its screening system. It is further assured that a comprehensive review is underway to detect and remove any similar items uploaded by third-party vendors. Shein reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward any products that breach its internal guidelines or violate laws. Shein Returns to India: Reliance Retail Relaunches Chinese Fashion Giant As ‘SHEIN India Fast Fashion’; Check Details.

According to the DGCCRF, the online description and categorisation of the dolls made their nature "difficult to doubt," raising serious legal concerns. The agency also noted that the Shein website lacked effective filters to restrict access to pornographic content for minors or sensitive users. French authorities have emphasised that the dissemination of child pornography online is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of 100,000 euros. Officials said all possible investigative avenues remain open to determine accountability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).