Seoul, March 8: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison on Saturday, a day after a Seoul court cancelled his arrest to allow him to stand trial for rebellion without being physically detained. TV footage showed Yoon waving his hand and bowing deeply to his supporters who were shouting his name and waving South Korean and US national flags. He climbed into a black van to travel to his residence in Seoul. South Korea's Yoon in Court for Hearing in His Criminal Trial.

In a statement distributed by his lawyers, Yoon said that he “appreciates the courage and decision by the Seoul Central District Court to correct illegality,” in an apparent reference to questions over his arrest. He said he also thanks his supporters and asked those who are on hunger strike against his impeachment to end it. Yoon was arrested and indicted by prosecutors in January over his Dec 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into huge political turmoil. The opposition-controlled National Assembly separately voted to impeach him, leading to his suspension from office. South Korea Unrest: From President Yoon Suk Yeol Accusing Opposition of Being North Korean Spies To Vote To Block His Decree; a Complete Sequence of Events.

The Constitutional Court has been deliberating whether to formally dismiss or reinstate Yoon. If the court upholds his impeachment, a national election will be held to find his successor within two months. The Seoul Central District Court said Friday it accepted Yoon's request to be released from prison, citing the need to address questions over the legality of the investigations on the president. Yoon's lawyers have accused the investigative agency that detained him before his formal arrest of lacking legal authority to probe rebellion charges. The Seoul court also said the legal period of his formal arrest expired before he was indicted.