A two-mile tunnel road tunnel near Stonehenge diverting traffic will soon be built. The £1.7billion plan has been approved by the Transport Secretary. It is planned to be built in the south of the current A303. The plan has quite some controversies surrounding its architecture and plan. As per the plan, it will divert the road into the new dual-carriageway tunnel, while the current A303, which is the main route for motorists travelling to and from the south-west, will be turned into a public walkway. Giant Circles of Shafts Found Near Stonehenge! Prehistoric Monument Dating Back to 4500 Years Discovered in UK (Watch Video)

The tunnel at the British cultural icon is expected to reduce traffic in the area. However, critics have hit out at the plan calling it a 'complete violation'. The plans were first unveiled by Highways England in 2017. And now it has been given the green light by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. According to Highways England the dual carriageway tunnel, located 164ft away from Stonehenge compared to the existing A303 route, will remove the sight and sound of traffic and reduce journey time.

The area is often severely congested on the single carriageway stretch, especially on Bank Holiday weekends. But archaeologists and environmentalists have opposed the idea due to potential impact on the area. Those who celebrate winter and summer solstices at the historical sites are also against the plan. Stonehenge Mystery Solved: New Study Puts Light on Who is Buried Under The Archaeological Site?

Meanwhile, the anti-tunnel campaign called The Stonehenge Alliance has gained nearly 60,000 signatures on an online petition. Meanwhile, English Heritage welcomed the decision as a 'landmark day for Stonehenge'. Located in Wiltshire, England, two miles west of Amesbury, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument. It consists of a ring of standing stones, around 13 feet high each, seven feet wide, and weighing around 25 tons. It was constructed between 3000 BC to 2000 BC

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).