Istanbul, March 15: At least 21 illegal migrants were killed on Friday when their boat sank off Turkey's Aegean coast, country's national public broadcaster said. The incident occurred off the coast of Eceabat District in the northwestern province of Canakkale when the migrant boat capsized and sank, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

Citing Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas, the TRT said a search and rescue operation is ongoing at the scene, backed by two helicopters and ten Coast Guard rescue boats.

According to Ilhami Aktas, four individuals had been rescued, Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, ambulances have been dispatched to the Kabatepe port near the incident location.

The exact number of people aboard the boat, their intended destination, and the number of missing due to the incident remained unclear, said Ilhami Aktas.

