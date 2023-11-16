One person died on Tuesday, November 14, after a ferry boat capsized in the Bahamas during an island excursion trip in Nassau. The ferry had been headed from Paradise Island in Nassau to the Blue Lagoon Island when it started to sink. Scary videos on social media showed panicked passengers in orange life jackets clinging onto the two-deck ferry as it tilted dramatically to one side. Videos showed people jumping off the sinking ship, hoping they'd be saved. An American tourist died in the incident. Greece Boat Capsize Tragedy: 79 Migrants Dead After Overcrowded Fishing Vessel Sinks in Peloponnese Region; Hundreds Feared Missing.

Boat Capsize in Bahamas

WATCH: A ferry carrying cruise ship passengers to the Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas began to sink in choppy waters. An American tourist from Colorado died in the incident - Video from inside the ferry pic.twitter.com/WjsM73P4X5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2023

A fatal boat capsizing occurred near Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas yesterday. One woman died, and two people were hospitalized after the ferry encountered rough waters and tipped over within minutes. pic.twitter.com/WRAFVfq5us — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 15, 2023

