Tehran, September 1: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, issued his first official statement to decry the "peace deal" inked by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with erstwhile arch-rival Israel. Khamenei, who commands respect among Shia Muslims across the globe, said the Emiratis have "betrayed" the Islamic world by normalising ties with Israel and turning a blind eye to the plight of Palestine. Israel, Lebanon on Brink of 2006-Like War? Netanyahu Warns of 'Forceful Response' After Border Skirmish; 10 Points on The Latest Flashpoint.

Khamenei predicted that the "betrayal would not last long". In other words, he meant that Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv will fail to build a long-lasting relationship. The Iranian head of state added that the Islamic world, however, would forever remember the betrayal of Palestinian cause by the contemporary UAE leadership.

"The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won't last long (sic)," Khamenei said, according to his official Twitter account.

See Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Tweet

The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won’t last long. — Khamenei.ir 🏴 (@khamenei_ir) September 1, 2020

"The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them," he added.

"I hope the UAE wakes up soon and compensates for what they’ve done," Khamenei further posted on his Twitter account. The tirade by the Iranian Supreme Leader came a day after the first commercial flight was operated between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi. It was also the first-ever Israeli plane to enter the airspace of Saudi Arabia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).