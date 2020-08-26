Beirut, August 26: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanon of a "forceful response" in case Hezbollah - the Iran-backed Shiite militant group - resorts to border adventurism. His warning has further strained the tense geopolitical environment of the Middle East. Are the two neighbours on brink of a 2006-like war? Here are 10 points on the latest flashpoint. Rafik Hariri Assassination Case Verdict: No Evidence to Link Hezbollah Leadership or Syrian Govt, Says Judge of UN-Backed Tribunal.

Israel on Wednesday morning announced that its forces carried out a targeted military operation in the vicinity of Manara border with Lebanon. The attack, said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), was in retaliation to the alleged firing by Hezbollah militants at the Israeli soldiers last night.

"During operational activity in northern Israel last night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops. We responded with fire, and our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border," the IDF statement read.

This was followed by a stern warning from Netanyahu, threatening to launch a more "forceful" assault if Hezbollah continues to challenge the Israeli troops deployed at the border.

"We shall react forcefully to any attack against us. I advise Hezbollah not to test Israel's strength. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression," the Israeli PM said.

No Israeli soldier was killed in the alleged firing by Hezbollah militants last night. In the "counter" attack, no casualties were confirmed on the Lebanese side. Reports, however, confirmed the destruction of Hezbollah observation posts in the region.

The border skirmish was reported hours after Beirut rejected Netanyahu's proposal to revamp the UN peacekeeping border patrol force. The UN Security Council is expected to hold a vote to renew its mandate.

Before the flare-off this week, tensions had come to the fore on Saturday after Hezbollah announced that it shot down an Israeli drone flying over the Blue Line border.

In September last year, Hezbollah had warned Israel of a fierce military retaliation if IDF drones were spotted flying over Lebanon. The warning came after two IDF drones loaded with explosives were used to target the group in south Beirut.

The conspiracy theories floating following the explosion in Beirut earlier this month has further aggravated the tensions between Israel and Lebanon. While Beirut is yet to officially drag Tel Aviv's role, the theories that are gaining momentum are putting the onus on Israel for the fatal blast.

Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war. The two nations last collided in 2006, for a month-long military battle that led to massive damages on either sides.

The role of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is also at the centestrage amid the fresh round of tensions. The UN body, formed in 1978, is aimed at preventing border aggression by Israel. The 10,500-strong force has the mandate of keeping the IDF at bay from the demilitarised border zones.

