Dubai, February 22: The gold rate in Dubai witnessed a sharp upward trend on Sunday, reaching new monthly highs despite the global market weekend closure. 24-carat gold is currently retailing at AED 615.25 per gram, up by more than AED 7 from previous sessions. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 22, in AED, USD and INR below.

This rally marks a significant shift for the "City of Gold," as domestic rates adjust to heightened demand and international safe-haven sentiment. The surge has been felt across all major purity categories. The 22-carat gold, the most sought-after variety for jewelry in the UAE, has climbed to AED 569.75 per gram. Meanwhile, 21-carat and 18-carat gold are priced at AED 546.25 and AED 468.25 respectively. Gold Rate Today, February 22, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today Table

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 615.25 167.53 15,199 10 Grams 6,152.50 1,675.30 1,51,993 1 Tola 7,176.15 1,954.00 1,77,273 22K 1 Gram 569.75 155.14 14,075 10 Grams 5,697.50 1,551.40 1,40,752 1 Tola 6,645.48 1,809.52 1,64,171 21K 1 Gram 546.25 148.74 13,494 10 Grams 5,462.50 1,487.40 1,34,936 1 Tola 6,371.32 1,734.90 1,57,390 18K 1 Gram 468.25 127.50 11,568 10 Grams 4,682.50 1,275.00 1,15,677 1 Tola 5,461.56 1,487.14 1,34,917

Dubai Gold Rate Today: Comparison for International Buyers

Despite the recent hike, Dubai continues to offer competitive pricing for international travelers, particularly from India. Even at today's rate of approximately INR 1,51,993 per 10 grams for 24K gold, the tax-free environment on investment gold in Dubai often results in lower net costs compared to the Indian domestic market, where heavy import duties and GST are applied. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 21.

However, shoppers purchasing jewelry are reminded of the 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) in the UAE, which remains eligible for a partial refund for eligible tourists at airports and seaports.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).