Mumbai, April 25: In recent video released by the United States Government, a UFO flies at high speed and is seen doing ‘some really interesting things that everyone thought was truly anomalous’. The Pentagon has released two videos this month, the second of which shows a UAP (unexplained aerial phenomena) - the US's new term for a UFO - flying over South Asia earlier this year.

The object was most likely a ‘sensor artefact’, according to Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, who told the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities that this matter had been ‘resolved’. The latter informed the committee that a thorough study is scheduled for publication in the summer but added that there is currently no solid proof of extraterrestrial life or alien activity. UFO Sighted in Texas? Man Watching 'Ancient Aliens' on TV Spots Unidentified Flying Object Flying Outside His House, Video Surfaces.

The declassified video, which was taken by an American MQ-9 Reaper drone and appears to show a group of people in a desert environment being watched, was displayed to the hearing. A flying orb, however, suddenly flies towards the million drone and swiftly passes underneath it in the video.

US Releases Video of Orb-Shaped Object Flying Over South Asia

The tapes were presented to the committee by Dr. Kirkpatrick, the head of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), to illustrate how the military tracks and classifies UFOs.

US Tracking Over 600 UFO Sightings

The US government is keeping an eye on more than 650 likely occurrences of "so-called" unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UFOs, according to the chief of the organisation set up last year to focus on sightings. UFO Sightings: US Authorities Tracking More Than 650 Potential UFOs, Says Pentagon.

Kirkpatrick said before the Senate subcommittee that there are now more cases than the 350 reports that were referenced in an unclassified intelligence assessment on UAP that was published earlier this year.

