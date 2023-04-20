The US government is tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called “unidentified aerial phenomena,” commonly known as UFOs, a report by CNN stated citing an official. Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, said, "Of those over 650, we’ve prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value." UFO Sighted in US Again? Hunters Roaming in Woods Spot Glowing, Cube-Shaped 'UFO' Floating in Sky (Watch Video).

US Tracking More Than 650 Potential UFOs:

