Mumbai, April 24: A rare cylindrical-shaped was recently spotted roaming unnaturally in a locality in Texas, USA. The metallic object was captured by a man from the window of his house on his mobile phone camera.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, has been shared by conspiracy theorist and UFO enthusiast Scott C Waring, who uploaded the video on his YouTube channel UFO Sightings Daily. UFO Sighted in Ukraine? Unexplained Flash Seen in Night Sky in War-Torn Kyiv, Conspiracy Theorist Suspects Alien Activity.

This object caught my eye out of my window. This object caught my eye and was moving unnaturally, so I grabbed my phone to capture this video so I could get it recorded to then analyze it and I still can't explain what this is, Scott quoted the eye witness in the description to this video.

Texas Man Spots UFO Outside His House

Previously, Scott shared a footage wherein the night sky over war-torn Kiev was suddenly lighted. The occurrence aroused considerable shock, speculative discussion about its cause, and amusing remarks about the involvement of alien beings.

Social media footage posted late on Wednesday showed a stunning brilliant flare illuminating the nighttime sky above the Ukrainian capital. One video appeared to show a burning item dropping to the ground.

US Tracking Over 650 UFO Sightings

There have been more UFO sightings in recent years across the world. The Pentagon is investigating roughly 650 cases at the moment. Kirkpatrick appeared before the US Senate Committee on Armed Services on Wednesday, April 19. UFO Spotted in Middle East? Pentagon Shares Video of Flying Metallic Sphere Captured by Reaper Drone, But Asserts It Has 'No Credible Evidence' of Extraterrestrial Activity.

Two phases of the hearing were held, one of which was open to the public. During the open phase of the hearing, Kirkpatrick made it clear that AARO has not yet discovered any concrete proof of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or items that "defy the laws of physics" out of the many UAP cases his office has examined.

