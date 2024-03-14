London, March 14: A life sentence has been imposed on a woman who was found guilty of killing her "kind-hearted" husband after consuming six cocktail drinks on her birthday. Following their night out, Ryan and Lisa Ellwood got into an argument at their Wakefield residence in the United Kingdom. On August 29 of last year, Ellwood, 40, had stabbed Ryan once in the chest while using her arm to support him against kitchen cupboards and grabbing a kitchen knife from a drawer. Ryan, a "quiet and kind-hearted man," died as a result of the knife puncturing his lung, aorta, and ribs.

She reportedly said that Ryan was sick and "too weak to fight" her off, according to the court. Ellwood stated she did not remember the assault. Lisa Ellwood had assaulted Ryan previously, according to Leeds Crown Court, and there was proof that they had been aggressive towards one another. US: Woman Stabs Boyfriend After He Peed in Bed While Sleeping Following Night of Drinking in Louisiana.

Ryan's death had caused great sorrow for his family, particularly his ex-wife and their two children, the court was informed. Ryan's sister Lucy claimed in a victim statement that the family has been through a "living hell" over the past six months and that his murder has left them in a state of "utter devastation." "We'll never live our lives the same way again. We will always be grieving over Ryan's death", she added. US Shocker: Woman Attacks Several People With Baseball Bat in Chicago, Arrested (Watch Video).

Ryan's family was aware that his relationship with Lisa Ellwood would not work out, but according to Lucy they had "no idea it would end with Ryan's murder." She added that during the past few years, Ryan's family had seen a "decline" in him and believed that he was "withdrawing" from his family residing in the Lake District.

