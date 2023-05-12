A 26-year-old woman has been charged after several baseball bat attacks on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Denise Solorzano, of Chicago allegedly attacked at least nine other women in at least six separate incidents. One of the attacks, caught on video, shows Solorzano with a bat attacking a female walking with her young daughter in a stroller. Investigation into the incident is underway. US Shocker: Mother Sues McDonald's After 200-Degree Fahrenheit Nuggets Leave Her 4-Year-Old Daughter With Second-Degree Burns.

Chicago Baseball Attack

There's been numerous random bat attacks by someone in a white sedan around the Ravenswood Manor/Albany Park area. Victims include a woman walking a dog and a woman with a baby. The attacks are reportedly unprovoked and random. None of the victims claim to know the offender.… pic.twitter.com/gMDCP2JKAa — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 9, 2023

