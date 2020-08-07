Washington, August 7: US President Donald Trump in a letter to the Congress leaders said that he banning any transaction starting in 45 days with messenger app WeChat's owner Tencent on Thursday. The orders come as the Trump administration earlier this week said that it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats." US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transactions With TikTok Parent ByteDance After 45 Days.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with TikTok parent ByteDance after 45 days. The order was issued to address the 'threat' posed by TikTok. Microsoft, on the other hand, is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump Says He is Banning Any Transaction With Tencent in 45 Days:

MORE: Trump, in letter to U.S. Congressional leaders, says he is banning any transaction starting in 45 days with messenger app WeChat's owner Tencent pic.twitter.com/vsBlU2FkAu — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2020

At the same time, the US Senate voted to ban Tiktok from government devices. The bill was unanimously passed by Republican-controlled Senate. It will now be presented before the House of Representatives, led by Democrats

