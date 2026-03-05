New York, March 5: The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a series of urgent weather warnings for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Wednesday evening, March 4, 2026. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Dallas, Mesquite, and Mansfield until 7:15 PM CST as a cluster of storms capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail moves through the region. Simultaneously, a Flash Flood Warning has been activated for Dallas, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties until 8:30 PM CST, with emergency management already reporting road closures due to rapidly rising waters.

The severe weather is being triggered by a stalled frontal boundary that has become a focal point for "training" thunderstorms—multiple storms moving over the same areas in quick succession. As of 5:45 PM, radar indicated that nearly 2 inches of rain had already fallen in parts of the metroplex, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected before the system clears. In Garland, the intensity of the downpour reportedly caused a warehouse roof to collapse earlier this afternoon, though no injuries were reported. Winter Weather Advisory: Is the US Facing a Major Snowstorm?

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dallas TX, Mesquite TX and Mansfield TX until 7:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/9r3PulALY2 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 5, 2026

Dallas Live Weather Map on Windy

Flash Flood Warning in Dallas: Flash Flood Warning and Road Closures

The Flash Flood Warning emphasises a significant risk to small creeks, urban drainage systems, and underpasses. Emergency management officials in Northeast Dallas County have already begun closing several flooded roadways as runoff increases. Residents in low-lying areas of Mesquite and Mansfield are urged to avoid travel if possible, as additional road closures are expected through the evening.

Impacted locations include Dallas, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, and Mansfield. Authorities continue to stress the "Turn Around, Don't Drown" rule, noting that most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles attempting to cross flooded streets. Weather Forecast Today, March 5: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Severe Thunderstorm Hazards

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the 7:15 PM window highlights the potential for damaging straight-line winds and large hail. While the tornado threat for this specific cluster remains low, the National Weather Service has not ruled out isolated rotations within the broader storm line. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also occurring, leading to an Airport Weather Warning for DFW International Airport and Love Field through 6:00 PM.

A broader Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for 20 counties in North Central Texas, including Collin, Denton, and Ellis, until 11:00 PM tonight.

Next Steps: A Brief Break Before More Rain

Meteorologists expect a "break in the action" on Thursday, March 5, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s under breezy southerly winds. However, this respite will be temporary. Because the ground is now heavily saturated, the risk for significant flooding will increase over the weekend as a more robust storm system arrives on Friday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts for the DFW area could reach up to 4 inches by the end of the weekend, likely leading to further flood advisories and warnings. Residents are encouraged to keep their phones charged and have multiple ways to receive alerts as this active spring pattern continues into next week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X account for the National Weather Service Fort Worth). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).