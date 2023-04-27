Delhi, April 27: A group of US senators has revealed a bipartisan bill that would require social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to verify users’ ages, stop anyone under 13 years of age from signing up, and set up special rules for minors over 13. The bill, “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act,” was introduced by Senators Tom Cotton, Brian Schatz, Chris Murphy and Katie Britt on Wednesday.

CNN reported that the bill is designed to protect younger users from things like social media addiction. The bill would set a minimum age of 13 to use social media apps, such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, and would require parental consent for 13 to 17-year-olds. TikTok Ban in US: A Cybersecurity Expert Explains Risks the App Poses and Challenges to Blocking It.

The bill will also ban social media companies from recommending content using algorithms for users under the age of 18. It would also require the companies to employ age verification measures, and instructs them to create a pilot project for a government-provided age verification system that platforms could use. TikTok Ban: Montana Becomes First US State To Pass Legislation Banning Chinese Video-Sharing App on All Devices.

Some relaxations have however been offered, like limited targeted recommendations to teens by relying on other contextual cues.

Violating the bill will be treated as violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which could come with stringent penalties.

Schatz said that the bill is designed to 'protect kids from the harmful impacts of social media' and declining mental health nationwide by setting a minimum age for access to apps.

The other two main sponsors of the bill are Senators Chris Murphy and Katie Britt, who said her family "constantly" has conversations about social media.

This comes after several studies in recent years have suggested that social media has been linked to a rise in mental health disorders in teens and depression in adults.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).