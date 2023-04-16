Delhi, April 16: Six female teachers have been detained in the US over the course of two days after they had sex with students. These incidents which were going on for some time came to light after the arrests were made in the past two days across the country. 38-year-old Ellen Shell, a teacher’s aide in Kentucky’s Danville, is accused of having sexual intercourse with two teenage boys.

According to a report in New York Post, Shell has been charged with third-degree rape after she was accused of having "sexual intercourse on three occasions with two 16-year-old boys.” A criminal complaint was filed in the case and she was arraigned in Garrard County District Court on Thursday. Shell has been placed on administrative leave by the school. The Boyle County School authorities have also informed the parents of her arrest. US Teacher Asks Students To Write Their Own Obituaries Ahead of Active Shooter Drill, Gets Fired Hours Later.

Multiple reports have confirmed that at least six cases of female teachers arrested for sexual misconduct with teen students have come to light in recent days in the US. US Man Found Dead Inside Jail Cell in Atlanta After Being ‘Eaten Alive By Insects’, Probe Launched.

Arkansas teacher Heather Hare, 32, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teen student and is now facing a first-degree felony assault rap and was expected to turn herself in on Friday.

Oklahoma native Emily Hancock, 26, was also detained on Thursday after local police received information about the suspected illicit sexual relationship between the teacher and a 15-year-old boy. Hancock had reportedly began communicating with the minor on Snapchat in October last year.

English teacher Kristen Gantt, 36, of a Catholic high school in Des Moines, Iowa, was added to the list on Friday for reportedly having sex with a teen student five times both inside and outside of her institution.

A Pennsylvania javelin coach was arrested for having sex with a 17-year-old youth she was coaching. 26-year-old Hannah Marth was detained when police learned that she had sexual contact with the track and field athlete from Northampton Area High School.

According to another report, a James Madison High School teacher called Allieh Kheradmand, 33, was also accused of engaging in sexual misconduct over a period of several months with a pupil. Kheradmand has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties and is being held without bond.

