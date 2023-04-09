Florida, April 09: A teacher at a high school in Florida lost his job after he took things too far and asked his students to pen down their own obituaries ahead of an active shooter mock drill. This happened after his physchology class lesson included a segment where students were asked to write their own obituary as if it were “your last day alive.”

According to a report in NBC, psychology teacher Jeffrey Keene said that he wanted to tie an upcoming active shooter drill at Dr. Phillips High School into a psychology lesson, and came up with the idea of having his 11th and 12th graders write their own obituaries.

Keene wanted to use the drill to teach his students about safety and thinking about the important things in life.

Students were asked to write a paper on how they perceived the drill and wanted them to answer multiple questions like 'Why is the United States having so many mass shootings? What kind of positive actions can we take to decrease the number of mass shootings?' and 'How, if at all, has this mass shooting epidemic affected you as a person in your plans for the future?'.

A student in his first-period class apparently became upset and asked to speak to a counsellor. Soon, Keene’s students told him that the school authorities were calling them one by one to inquire about the ‘assignment’ that he gave his students. And by the end of the seventh period, he received a notice from the school asking him to end his employment.

Defending his actions, Keene said that It wasn’t done to scare them or make them feel like they were going to die, but just to help them understand what's important in their lives and how they want to move forward with their lives and how they want to pursue things in their journey.

Keene further said that he had no administrative way to request a return to his job because he was a new hire to be eligible for membership in the local teachers' union. He concluded by saying that “ I know hindsight is 20/20, but I honestly didn't think a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old would be offended or upset by talking about something we're already talking about."

