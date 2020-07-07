Washington, July 7: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including Tik Tok. "I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. TikTok to Exit Hong Kong After China's New National Security Law.

Short-video sharing platform TikTok on Monday night said that it would exit the Hong Kong market within days. TikTok informed that it would pull its application from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after the city's government passed a restrictive law last week. The short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance made the decision to exit the region following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. TikTok App Banned by Indian Government, Chinese Company ByteDance Stand to Lose More Than Rs 3 Crore Everyday in Revenues.

US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including #TikTok: Reuters (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fUzJKlQkSk — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Towards the end of last month, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, a move that was widely seen as a diplomatic retaliation amid the rising tension with the neighbouring country after the violent clash in Ladakh. TikTok was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App store immediately after the government order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).