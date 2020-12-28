Moscow, December 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to get vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), Kremlin said on Sunday. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin will personally announce the date when he will be given the COVID-19 vaccine. The development comes after Russia approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for people aged over 60. Special COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Given to Vladimir Putin? Russia Reacts As Speculations Rife.

"We have the right to expect that in the foreseeable future the president will announce the decision. He said he would do it himself. He said that he would be vaccinated, that he had taken such a decision and was waiting for the formalities to be over," Peskov was quoted by vesti.ru as saying. Earlier this month, Putin said that he hadn't recieved COVID-19 vaccine due to not meeting the permissible age limit.

Putin has urged Russian citizens to get themselves inoculated as the mass vaccination is underway. The first vaccine in Russia, Sputnik V, was launched on August 11. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Putin is expected to get Sputnik V. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

Recently, Kremlin denied that Putin would get special COVID-19 vaccine. Asked whether Russian researchers would develop a vaccine specifically tailored to Putin, Peskov responded: "No one will ever produce an individual shot for anyone, even if it is the head of state." Peskov had said. "The vaccine would require specific data, and thus research is conducted on exactly these groups. This is what the president spoke about," the spokesperson had added.

