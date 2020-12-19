Moscow, December 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual press conference this week, said he hasn't recieved COVID-19 vaccine due to not meeting the permissible age limit. Vladimir Putin's remark led to speculations whether Russia will develop a special COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for the President. Kremlin, however, has denied that Putin would get special COVID-19 vaccine. Turkey Refuses to Buy Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Citing 'Lack of Good Practice', Kremlin Reacts.

Asked whether Russian researchers would develop a vaccine specifically tailored to Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded: "No one will ever produce an individual shot for anyone, even if it is the head of state." Peskov told this on air at Russian radio station KP and was quoted by Sputnik News on Saturday. "The vaccine would require specific data, and thus research is conducted on exactly these groups. This is what the president spoke about," the spokesperson added. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Can be Given to People With Allergies, Says Developer.

To raise the existing age limit, Russia has started additional trials of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to prove its safety for people above the age of 60. Russia registered Sputnik V in August. Touted as the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, it is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Sputnik V is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia has registered a second vaccine and working to develop the third one. Russia's second coronavirus vaccine "EpiVacCorona" is developed by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. The third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre.

