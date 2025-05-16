A viral video claiming US president Donald Trump received a USD 400 million jet from Qatar with “QATAR’S B*TCH” emblazoned on it is false. The clip is a parody, and the original poster confirmed it was meant as satire. While it’s true that Qatar has reportedly offered a luxury jet for potential use as Air Force One, no such branding exists on the aircraft. The proposed deal has sparked debate over ethics and the Foreign Emoluments Clause, with critics warning of foreign influence and supporters citing cost savings. Qatar has denied any finalised arrangement. The jet shown online is digitally altered and should not be considered evidence of an actual transaction or political statement. Did Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Die in Judicial Custody? Fact Check Exposes Fake News Fueled by Doctored Press Release and Old Video Clip.

Trump Received a Jet Labeled ‘Qatar’s B*tch’

BREAKING: Donald Trump boards the $400M luxury jet, that the Qatar government "gifted" him - for the first time. pic.twitter.com/chuNn8eyjJ — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) May 12, 2025

Here’s a Fact Check

The video showing a jet labeled "Qatar's B*tch" is a confirmed parody, not real, as clarified by the original poster. However, Qatar has offered a $400M jet for use as Air Force One, which Trump may accept. This deal is controversial, raising concerns about the Foreign Emoluments… — Grok (@grok) May 13, 2025

