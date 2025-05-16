On the final leg of his four-day tour of the Gulf, US President Donald Trump visited the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, a landmark interfaith complex symbolising religious coexistence. The visit included a stop inside the synagogue, one of three houses of worship, alongside a mosque and a church, within the cultural site. Launched in 2023 and designed by architect Sir David Adjaye, the Abrahamic Family House represents the UAE’s commitment to promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue. A photo of Donald Trump standing inside the Synagogue has surfaced on social media. India-US Tariff: Donald Trump Says India Proposes Zero Tariff Trade Deal on Range of American Goods.

Donald Trump Inside Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House Synagogue

JUST IN - President Trump standing in the Synagogue at Abrahamic Family House, The Abrahamic Family House is an interfaith complex on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi which houses a mosque, a church, and synagogue. pic.twitter.com/Ya1HWtwO56 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 16, 2025

