10 Fresh Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours here taking the total number of cases in the district to 23, a health official said on Saturday.

Of the total cases, three persons have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, a three-kilometre radius around Jama Masjid of Malipada area in Masuri town here was cordoned off by district officials as some residents were suspected to have COVID-19.

Deputy Collector Prashant Tiwari has been deputed as the officer in-charge to strictly enforce the orders with movement of vehicles and public not allowed till further orders.

In case any loiterer is found flouting the orders, the person would be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said permission for movement would be granted only in exceptional cases.

As many as 102 people, who came in close contact with the coronavirus positive persons, have been home quarantined so far. Of the 428 samples that were sent for testing, 280 people were diagnosed negative while the rest of the reports are still awaited, Chief Medical Officer Dr N K Gupta said.

A total of 234 positive cases have been reported across the state till now, officials said.

