100-year-old COVID-19 Patient in Indore Recovers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): A 100-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered in Indore. "A 100-year-old woman named Chanda Bai has been discharged from Aurobindo Hospital, Indore. She was able to recover as she did not have any co-morbidity," Dr Amit Malakar, coronavirus Nodal Officer, Indore, told ANI.He said that six people in her family had tested COVID-19 positive of which five have recovered.The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged after being cured in Indore is 1280 till May 21. (ANI)

