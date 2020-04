Jammu, April 6 (PTI) Twelve families were rescued as a landslide hit a village Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, officials said.

The landslide hit Kandi village, damaging three houses in the area, they said.

Twelve families living in several houses were rescued by the authorities, they added.

