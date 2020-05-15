125 Arrested in Violent Clashes in Hooghly's Telinipara

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): As many as 125 people were arrested in violent clashes that took place in Hoogly's Telinipara last week, police said on Friday."Situation in Telinipara is now under control. We have arrested 125 people and recovered bombs in good numbers. The investigation is also underway. A woman has also been arrested for posting an objectionable video on social media," Subrata Gangopadhyay, DCP Headquarters, Chandannagar, Hooghly told reporters here.On May 10, violent clashes took place between two groups in which at least 12 were injured.District Magistrate Yeluchuri Ratnakara Rao also promulgated orders under Section 144 of CrPC which prohibits of assembly of four or more people in an area. Internet services were also snapped in the area till May 17. (ANI)

