1,383 Arrested, 923 Vehicles Seized for Lockdown Violation in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): 1,383 people were arrested and 923 vehicles were seized across the state for violating lockdown on Friday.7091 cases have been registered so far in Kerala for violation of lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.Kerala reported 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 176 in the state. (ANI)

