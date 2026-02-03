Rayagada (Odisha) [India], February 3 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, visited Rayagada district on Monday and inaugurated the Subhadra Shakti Mela, emphasising the district's efforts in women's empowerment, which is being held at the local GIACR ground from February 2nd to February 8th, 2026.

The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering. More than 1.52 lakh women and girls are part of 12,783 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the area, significantly improving their prospects.

The CM inaugurated 109 projects worth over ₹600 crore, including 22 projects worth Rs. 238 crore and foundation stones for 87 projects totalling Rs. 366 crore, out of which ₹37 crore for the Majhighariani temple, during the inauguration of the Subhadra Shakti Mela in Rayagada district, which will provide new impetus for the district's development.

The Chief Minister announced measures to construct indoor stadiums in all blocks, improve education, health, and transportation facilities, and stated that a medical college in Rayagada is awaiting government approval.

In addition, in the current financial year, loans worth approximately ₹200 crore have been disbursed to 4,217 self-help groups in Rayagada. This includes ₹14 crore in revolving funds to 9,335 self-help groups in Rayagada district, an additional ₹53.14 crore to 164 GPLFs, and loans totalling ₹37.55 crore to 4,195 self-help groups.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 focuses on women, allocating ₹5 lakh crore for women and children and plans to establish self-help entrepreneur marts. The Chief Minister stated that women are leading development in various sectors and expressed confidence that their participation will help Odisha progress.

Rayagada, known for its tribal culture and natural beauty, will benefit from a budget allocation of ₹68,881 crore to empower the tribal community through education, health, and livelihood opportunities.

Investments from companies like Hindalco, Vedanta, and Utkal Alumina will transform the region into a modern industrial hub, creating employment opportunities. The Chief Minister directed that 80 per cent of jobs in new industries be reserved for local youth, emphasising the importance of local employment for prosperity.

The CM presented awards to successful women from self-help groups. At an awards ceremony, the top three self-help groups in different categories were honoured with cash prizes. Chief Minister Majhi emphasised the fair's role in enhancing market connectivity to support the economic empowerment of women in self-help groups.

The Subhadra Fair featured traditional art forms of SHGs were 120 stalls showcasing the achievements of women from self-help groups. The mela featured a marketplace with textiles, crafts, food, and eco-friendly products, highlighting the entrepreneurial talent of SHGs. The Food Court attracted many visitors with millet-based delicacies and regional flavours. Colourful cultural performances, including dance and music, will be held every evening during the fair.

The local MLA praised the Chief Minister's development initiatives, highlighting the progress made in the education, health, and infrastructure sectors. The district administration ensured the event's success by organising it effectively.

During his visit to Rayagada, the Chief Minister Majhi first attended the closing ceremony of the three-day 108th Kundiya Vedic Vishwa Shanti Dev Maha Yagya program organised by the Rayagada Coordinator, Yella Venkateswara Rao (Konda Babu). On the occasion, CM Majhi emphasised that spiritual practice is the best way to promote spiritual awakening and help everyone become better individuals. (ANI)

