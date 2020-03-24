14 People Held for Violating Lockdown Norms, Spreading Rumours on Social Media

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested in Jaipur on Monday for allegedly violating lockdown norms and spreading rumours on social media, a police spokesperson said.

Four thousand officers and subordinate staff have taken control over arrangement to ensure prohibitory orders are followed in the city, he said.

The police spokesperson said four people were arrested and 111 vehicles were seized for not following the prohibitory orders.

Eight people were arrested on charges of spreading rumours on social media and two people were held for allegedly opening shops selling non-essential goods, he said.

