143 Afghan Nationals Flown Back from Pune in Special Flight

Pune, May 17 (PTI) Over 140 Afghan nationals, stranded in Pune due the lockdown, were flown back to Kabul in a special flight on Sunday, an official said.

The flight took off from the Pune airport in the afternoon, the official said.

"A special flight of KAM Airlines arrivedwith nine Indian citizens at the Lohegaon-based airport on Sunday afternoon andleft for Kabul with 143 Afghan nationals," a senior airport official said.

According to the district administration, none of the outgoing passengers showed symptoms of COVID-19.

"The nine Indian passengers, who arrived in the special flight, were quarantined after being screened at the airport," the official said.

