143 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, Three Deaths

Pune, Apr 28 (PTI) 143 coronavirus patients were detected in the Pune district since previous night, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,491, a health official said on Tuesday.

With three COVID-19 patients dying on Tuesday, the death toll in the district rose to 83.

"In Pune municipal limits, 130 new cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours taking the city's total to 1,320. In Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 new cases were reported and the tally has now reached 103," said an official of the district health department.

"In rural part of the district, the number has gone up to 68 with three more cases," he added.

In good news, a four-month-old baby boy was among nine people who were discharged from the Sassoon General Hospital here after they recovered from COVID-19.

