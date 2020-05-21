16 Contract Coronavirus in Chandigarh, Tally Rises to 218

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Sixteen more persons contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 218 in the Union territory.

Among them, 12 persons were residents of Bapu Dham Colony, the worst affected area in the city, as per the medical bulletin.

A total of 3,369 samples have been tested so far with 3,125 samples coming out negative while the reports of 25 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

A total of 37 cases are active in the city, the bulletin stated.

So far, three persons have died of coronavirus in the city.

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed grave concern over rising number of positive cases in Bapu Dham Colony.

“It was decided to have a local sample collection centre in a school inside Bapu Dham Colony, so that more testing could be done,” said an official release.

