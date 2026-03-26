PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: OVS, Italy's leading fashion retailer, has officially opened its first store in Mumbai at Sky City Mall, Borivali. The launch marks an important step in the brand's India expansion, following the successful opening of its New Delhi store. ~Sky City Mall, Borivali welcomes the brand's second store in India~

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Spanning approximately 11,000 sq. ft., the Mumbai store introduces OVS' latest global retail concept, offering a contemporary and seamless shopping experience. The store offers a complete family-focused assortment across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear, ranging from everyday essentials to premium and contemporary collections. It includes OVS mainline, PIOMBO, Les Copains, B.Angel, Altavia and OVS Kids, bringing accessible Italian style to Mumbai consumers.

To build excitement around the launch, OVS unveiled a distinctive tram-inspired installation at Sky City Mall ahead of the store opening. Designed to reflect the brand's Italian roots and urban sensibility, the installation served as a high-impact visual touchpoint, offering shoppers an immersive preview of OVS' design language and sparking curiosity ahead of the official opening.

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Sundeep Chugh, Managing Director, OVS India, said, "Mumbai marks an important step in our India journey and reflects our long-term commitment to the market. It's a city that sets the pace for fashion and retail, making it a natural fit for OVS. The response in New Delhi has been encouraging, and with Mumbai we're building on that momentum. Our focus is to bring accessible Italian style to more consumers and steadily grow as a trusted fashion destination for the entire family."

Carmine Di Virgilio, Global Chief Retail Officer, OVS S.p.A., added, "India represents one of the most compelling growth opportunities in our international portfolio, and Mumbai is central to that strategy. This opening reinforces our commitment to investing in markets that demonstrate strong consumer dynamism and long-term scalability. We see significant headroom for growth in India and remain focused on building a sustainable, future-ready presence that combines our Italian design heritage, operational excellence, and responsible fashion philosophy."

As part of the Mumbai launch, OVS is also rolling out an ad campaign, dedicated to the brand's effortless and instinctive approach to everyday style in life. Designed to resonate with the city's fast-paced rhythm, the campaign reinforces OVS as a confident, instinctive choice for consumers across every part of their day. (Campaign YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSGyPcbS768)

The campaign is currently live across OVS's YouTube and Instagram brand channels, complemented by a targeted out-of-home (OOH) rollout across key locations in Mumbai, driving strong visibility and resonance with the city's fashion-forward audience.

Globally, OVS operates over 2,600 stores across multiple markets and is known for combining Italian design excellence with accessible pricing. Sustainability remains central to the brand's philosophy, with continued focus on responsible sourcing, water-efficient processes and the use of recyclable materials.

The store is now open to shoppers at Sky City Mall, Borivali, inviting Mumbai consumers to explore OVS' latest collections across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear.

Store Overview

Store Name: OVS, Sky City Mall, BorivaliOpening Date: 26th March 2026Sales Area: 11,158 sq. ft. Opening Hours: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PMAddress: Devipada, Khande Rao Dongari, Borivali, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400066

About OVS:

OVS S.p.A. dominates the Italian fashion market for the whole family through its iconic apparel brands, including OVS, OVS Kids, Stefanel, PIOMBO, Upim, BluKids and CROFF (home decoration). As the undisputed leader in the manufacturing and retail of private label clothing in Italy, OVS has adopted an innovative business model that blends physical and digital experiences. It also forms successful partnerships with third-party brands, such as GAP that is distributed in Italy by the Group. OVS S.p.A. counts over 2,600 stores both domestically and internationally, with net sales of over 1,700 million euros in 2025. Since going public in March 2015, OVS has continued to innovate and grow in the fashion industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942996/OVS_Store_Launch_Mumbai.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSGyPcbS768

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