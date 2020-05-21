17 New Coronavirus Cases in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded 17 new casesof COVID-19, taking the total number of casesin the state to 132, a health official said.

Four cases each were reported in Rajnandgaon and Bilaspur districts, three in Janjgir-Champa, two in Mungeli district and one each from Raipur, Surguja, Kanker and Balod districts, the official said.

Most of these patients were migrant labourers who recently returned from other states and were staying in quarantine centres, he said.

The Bastar division recorded its first case of coronavirus after a migrant worker tested positive in Kanker district, he said.

The Bastar division comprises districts of Kanker, Kondagoan, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has gone up to 132, of which 73 are active cases. 59 people have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

The state has not recorded a single COVID-19 death so far.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-132, new cases-17, deaths-0, discharged-59, active cases-73, people tested so far-45,522.

