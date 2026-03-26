Delhi, March 26: Nearly a dozen people were hospitalised in Greater Noida's Dadri after reportedly falling ill from consuming momos purchased from a local street vendor. Health officials said the affected individuals experienced symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headaches, and fever shortly after eating the food.

The incident involved members from two separate families, prompting concerns over food safety standards in the area. Most of the affected individuals are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital. Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Over 80 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast in Sehore, ‘Mawa Gulab Jamun’ Suspected.

Suspected Food Poisoning in Dadri After Momos Feast

According to relatives, 10 members of a single family from the Nai Abadi locality fell ill after consuming the momos during a family gathering. Arif, a relative, said the symptoms began to appear the following day and worsened quickly.

Another patient, identified as Sandy, said he had also been hospitalised for two days after eating food from the same vendor, suggesting a possible link between multiple cases. Jharkhand Food Poisoning: Over 100 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Puri-Sabzi, Bundi at Pre-Wedding Feast in Palamu.

Kashif Nadeem Alam, an official at the local government hospital, confirmed that around 10 to 12 patients were admitted with similar symptoms. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning,” he said, adding that patients responded well to treatment, including medication and injections, and their condition has since improved.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the District Magistrate, and the Food Safety Department has initiated action following reports of the incident. An inspection team is expected to visit the momo stall located near the Tehsil office to collect food samples and conduct a hygiene audit. Authorities aim to determine the cause of contamination and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Food poisoning cases linked to street food vendors are periodically reported in urban and semi-urban areas, often raising questions about hygiene practices and regulatory oversight. Officials said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation, as authorities seek to prevent similar incidents and ensure public safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).