Ahmedabad, March 26: A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), tabled in the Gujarat Assembly, has raised concerns over the handling and storage of seized narcotics in the state. The audit found that out of 6,510.54 kg of drugs seized between October 2022 and July 2023, nearly 2,332.68 kg, about 35 per cent, remains unaccounted for.

While authorities reported that 4,177.86 kg of the seized substances had been destroyed, the disappearance of the remaining stock has prompted questions about evidence management and oversight within law enforcement agencies. Gujarat Shocker: 2 College Girls Found Dead in Temple Washroom in Surat After Searching ‘How To Commit Suicide’ on ChatGPT.

Over 2.3 Tonnes of Narcotics Vanish from Gujarat Police Custody

According to the report, the unaccounted narcotics represent a significant portion of the total seizures during the period under review. The scale of the discrepancy has drawn attention to potential gaps in storage systems and documentation practices.

The findings have also raised concerns about the possibility of diversion of seized contraband, although no direct evidence of such diversion has been established in the audit. Armed Mob Runs Riot in Gujarat: Patan Police Forced to Retreat Amid Stone Pelting, 13 Suspended Over ‘Negligence’ (Watch Videos).

Gujarat Government Response and Explanation

In response to the audit observations, the Gujarat Home Department provided multiple explanations for the missing quantity. Officials stated that approximately 144.180 kg of ganja had been stolen.

They also attributed part of the loss to poor storage conditions, claiming that rats damaged or consumed some of the stored substances. Additionally, the department said that natural drying of ganja and opium led to weight reduction over time.

The CAG expressed dissatisfaction with these explanations, stating that they were insufficient to account for the large quantity of missing narcotics. The report specifically noted that factors such as rodent damage and moisture loss could not justify the disappearance of over 2,300 kg of seized substances. It highlighted serious lapses in storage, monitoring, and disposal protocols, describing the issue as a significant administrative and security failure.

The audit has recommended urgent corrective measures, including improved storage infrastructure, better forensic handling, and stricter monitoring systems for seized evidence. It also stressed the need for clear and accountable procedures to track narcotics from seizure to disposal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).