Meerut, March 26: A pension fraud case has been uncovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a man allegedly continued to withdraw his deceased mother’s pension for nearly seven years, siphoning off more than ₹44 lakh. Police have registered a case following court intervention after initial inaction on a complaint filed by bank authorities. The accused, identified as Prem Singh, has been booked along with unidentified accomplices under provisions related to cheating and forgery. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and further action will follow based on evidence.

Fraud Continued Despite Death in 2018

According to officials, the case involves Shanti Devi, a resident of Shahpur Jadeed village under the Daurala police station area. Records show that she died on December 9, 2018. Meerut Shocker: Man Shoots Wife’s Lover in Busy Market, Lights Beedi Before Dramatic Surrender as Confession Video Goes Viral.

Despite her death, her pension account—maintained at a public sector bank branch in Sakauti Tanda—remained active. Investigators allege that her son continued to present her as alive to facilitate withdrawals. Authorities say forged documents, including fake life certificates, were used to keep the pension disbursal active over the years.

₹44 Lakh Withdrawn Through ATM, Digital Transactions

Police said a total of ₹44,38,096 was withdrawn from the account through ATM transactions and other digital means during the period in question. The FIR, filed under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, states that the accused misled bank officials by submitting fabricated documents to sustain the fraud. Circle Officer Prakash Chandra Agarwal, who is supervising the probe, said the case is being examined in detail and strict action will be taken against those involved. Meerut Shocker: Doctor Allegedly Uses Fevikwik Instead of Stitches To Seal Wound Near Toddler’s Eye at Private Hospital in UP; Investigation Underway.

Complaint Filed After Administrative Review

The fraud came to light after a formal communication from the sub-divisional magistrate prompted scrutiny of the account. Following this, the bank filed a complaint at the local police station on November 27, 2025.

However, when no immediate action was taken, the complainants approached a court seeking directions for registration of a case. Acting on the court’s order, police subsequently lodged the FIR.

Broader Context: Pension Fraud Cases Under Scrutiny

Cases involving fraudulent withdrawal of pensions using fake life certificates have been reported in several parts of the country. Such schemes typically rely on delays in verification systems and gaps in monitoring mechanisms. Officials said the current case will also examine whether procedural lapses enabled the fraud to continue undetected for years.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are now working to identify all those involved in the alleged conspiracy and verify the authenticity of documents submitted to the bank. Authorities indicated that further arrests may be made as the investigation progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).