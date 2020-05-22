189 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Two Deaths

Bhopal, May 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 189 new coronavirus cases, 76 of them in Indore district, taking the total case count to 6,170, state health officials said.

With two COVID-19 patients dying in Indore district, the death toll in the state rose to 272.

So far, 3,089 persons have recovered from the infection in the state while there are 2,809 active cases.

No new coronavirus case was found in 29 districts since Thursday evening, officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in state, rose to 2,850 with 76 new cases on Friday. With two more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 109, as per the state health bulletin.

Besides Indore, 38 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 23 in Ujjain, nine in Morena, seven in Gwalior, six each in Sagar and Singrauli, four each in Dewas and Rewa, three in Burhanpur, two each in Bhind, Jabalpur and Satna and one each in Dindori, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Seoni, Shivpuri, Umaria and Vidisha.

Bhopal now has 1,153 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 504, Burhanpur 209, Jabalpur 194, Gwalior 90, Mandsaur 83, Dewas 73, Morena 67, Sagar 57, Bhind 44, Ratlam 30, Rewa 26, Vidisha 17, Satna 12, Singrauli seven, Dindori and Shivpuri five each and Seoni and Umaria two each.

No new case was reported in other districts.

So far, coronavirus cases have been found in 49 out of 52 districts of the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,170, active cases 2,809, new cases 189, death toll 272, recovered 3,089, total number of tested people is 1,29,060.

