2 Gujarat Cops Suspended for Offering Prayers at Mosque

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Gujarat Police on Saturday suspended two cops for offering prayers at a mosque in Dang district of the state amid lockdown due to coronavirus spread in the country."A Police Inspector and a Police Sub-Inspector have been suspended for offering prayers at a mosque in Dang district amid coronavirus lockdown," Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrimal said.Earlier in the day, a COVID-19 patient passed away in Ahmedabad. The death toll in Gujarat has risen to 10 now.Meanwhile, 10 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases to 105. (ANI)

