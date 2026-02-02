The preparatory phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues this evening, 2 February, as Canada faces Italy at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This fixture represents a significant opportunity for both nations to adjust to the unique spin-friendly conditions of Chepauk before the tournament officially commences on 7 February. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

While warm-up matches are often held with limited coverage, the ICC has confirmed that this specific encounter will be among the select fixtures available for live digital streaming. However, it must be noted that the same was updated for Afghanistan vs Scotland and India A vs USA warm-up matches but neither of these was available on any platform.

Where to Watch Canada vs Italy Live Streaming Online

For supporters in the host nation of India, JioHotstar has been confirmed as the primary digital platform for the match. Coverage is scheduled to begin shortly before the 19:00 IST start time. Globally, the match will be accessible through various regional partners and the ICC's own digital infrastructure: In Canada and the United States, WillowTV holds the rights for all tournament fixtures, including televised warm-ups. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

The "Chepauk" stadium in Chennai is expected to provide a stern test for the batters, with surface reports suggesting a typical slow-turner that will favour the spin departments of both squads.

This match is particularly noteworthy as Italy prepares for a challenging group stage. The Italian side, featuring several players with experience in European professional leagues, is looking to establish their rhythm against a Canadian side that has become a regular fixture in recent ICC global events.

Canada, led by Saad Bin Zafar, will likely use this match to settle their middle-order combinations. Having arrived in India early for a specialised training camp, the Canadian squad is expected to be well-acclimatised to the evening humidity in Chennai.

