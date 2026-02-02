MDS University Tightens Answer-Sheet Evaluation Rules To Ensure Accuracy and Transparency

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Ajmer, February 2: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati (MDS) University has overhauled its examination evaluation protocols, introducing stricter guidelines for examiners to ensure accuracy and transparency. The new mandate requires evaluators to record marks in both figures and words on the cover page and explicitly mark all unused pages to prevent tampering. These changes, announced by Examination Controller Sunil Tailor, are designed to minimize discrepancies and streamline the process for students seeking records under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

New Protocols for Marks Entry

Under the revised rules, examiners are now required to write the total marks on the first page of the answer sheet in both numerical and word formats. University officials emphasized that the marks displayed on the main page must exactly match the internal tallies within the booklet.

To maintain the integrity of the results, the university has prohibited overwriting. If a correction is necessary, the examiner must strike through the incorrect entry, write the correct marks nearby, and provide a formal signature next to the change.

Mandatory Crossing of Blank Pages

In a significant move to prevent post-examination misuse, the university has instructed all evaluators to mark a large "X" or cross through any pages left blank by the student. This step is intended to eliminate the possibility of unauthorized additions to an answer script after it has been submitted or during the evaluation phase.

Accountability and RTI Compliance

The push for these reforms stems largely from an increase in students requesting photocopies of their evaluated scripts via RTI applications. By ensuring that totals are clear, signed, and consistent, the university aims to reduce legal complications and student grievances related to counting errors or illegible marking.

"The goal is to ensure a process defined by honesty, accuracy, and total confidentiality," stated Examination Controller Sunil Tailor.

Instructions to Academic Staff

The university administration has issued these detailed directives to all college principals, examination center in-charges, and participating faculty members. Beyond the marking criteria, evaluators are now held personally accountable for the final tally; each answer sheet must bear the examiner's signature as a verification of the assessment's accuracy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).