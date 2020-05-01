2 Held for Snatching Mobile Phone from Boy at Knife-point in Southwest Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from the minor son of a vegetable shop owner at knife point in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred when the vegetable seller left his eight-year-old son at the shop on Tuesday to go home for lunch. On returning to the shop, his son told him that two men had arrived in a motorcycle and snatched the mobile phone from him at knife-point, they said.

Following investigation, Ashish (27) and Gaurav (24), both residents of Qutub Vihar in Chhawla were arrested and the mobile phone was recovered from them, police said.

The accused were involved in 11 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and rape. A car, a bike and four mobile phones were seized from them, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)