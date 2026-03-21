Snaps IS the Name of the Game - How to Play and Rules (File Image)

The classic party game Snaps has been a staple of road trips and sleepovers for decades, but it has recently found a second life as a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels. Unlike most digital trends that rely on high-tech filters, Snaps is a "mental trickery" game that relies entirely on your ability to decode a secret language of clicks and cryptic sentences.

Here is everything you need to know about the game that is currently stumping half the internet, and Influencers are creating viral videos with the caption "Snaps IS the name of the game, The name of the game is Snaps." Also Read: Connections Meaning: What Is Connections? How Do You Play It? A Beginner’s Guide to the Fun and Engaging Word Puzzle Game.

The Opening Line - "Snaps IS the Name of the Game..."

Every round begins with a specific phrase that tells the Receiver what to expect:

"Snaps IS the name of the game, The name of the game is Snaps": This means the Snapper is going to spell the person's name directly (e.g., "ED SHEERAN")

"Snaps ISN'T the name of the game": This means the Snapper is spelling out a clue or a category related to the person (e.g., "SHAPE OF YOU").

How to Play 'Snaps IS the Name of the Game': The Rules

The game uses two different methods to communicate letters: snaps for vowels and sentences for consonants.

1. The Vowels (The Clicks)

Vowels are communicated by the number of times you snap your fingers. The order follows the standard A-E-I-O-U:

A = 1 Snap

E = 2 Snaps

I = 3 Snaps

O = 4 Snaps

U = 5 Snaps

2. The Consonants (The Statements)

Consonants are communicated by the first letter of the first word in a sentence.

To give the letter G, you might say: "Get ready for this."

To give the letter M, you might say: "Make sure you're listening."

Example: Spelling "ELVIS"

Start: "Snaps is the name of the game..."

E: (Snap, Snap) L: "Listen closely." V: "Very important clue coming." I: (Snap, Snap, Snap) S: "Stop and think.

Video Tutorial: How to Play 'Snaps IS the Name of the Game':

Why has it gone viral?

While the game is old, its transition to social media was inevitable for a few key reasons:

The "Insider" Appeal: Humans love feeling like they are "in" on a secret. When creators post videos of themselves playing Snaps successfully, the comments section usually explodes with people trying to figure out the "cheat code."

Humans love feeling like they are "in" on a secret. When creators post videos of themselves playing Snaps successfully, the comments section usually explodes with people trying to figure out the "cheat code." Perfect for Short-Form Video: The rhythm of the snaps and the rapid-fire guessing make for highly engaging, 30-second clips. It fits the TikTok and Instagram Reels "challenge" format perfectly.

The rhythm of the snaps and the rapid-fire guessing make for highly engaging, 30-second clips. It fits the TikTok and Instagram Reels "challenge" format perfectly. Low Barrier to Entry: You don't need any equipment, apps, or special skills; you just need your fingers and a friend.

You don't need any equipment, apps, or special skills; you just need your fingers and a friend. The "Frustration" Factor: Watching someone guess a name like "Leonardo DiCaprio" after just a few clicks feels like magic to those who don't know the rules, which drives high watch time and repeat views as people try to spot the pattern.

Tips for Beginners

Don't Rush: If you snap too fast, the Receiver will lose count.

Vary Your Sentences: If you always use the same words for consonants, the "secret" will be revealed too quickly to your audience.

If you always use the same words for consonants, the "secret" will be revealed too quickly to your audience. Start Simple: Begin with short names (like "Jay-Z" "Virat" "Rohit" or "Adele") before moving on to complex clues.

Whether you’re looking to kill time on a long commute or want to baffle your followers with a "mind-reading" trick, Snaps remains the ultimate low-tech entertainment. Its recent viral resurgence proves that in an era of complex algorithms and high-definition CGI, there is still something deeply satisfying about a simple, clever mental puzzle. Once you master the rhythm of the vowels and the subtlety of the consonants, you’ll find that "the name of the game" is less about the snapping itself and more about the shared connection and the playful mystery between those in the know.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).