2 IPS, 1 IAS Officers Transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Two Indian Police Service(IPS) officers and one Indian Administrative Service officer were transferred in Rajasthan on Tuesday night.

Pali Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma has been transferred to Barmer as the SP, according to an official order.

Rahul Katakey, The Commandant of the 2nd battalion-RAC, Kota, will succeed him as the SP of Pali, it said.

The state government had recently removed Barmer SP Sharad Chowdhary and put him under the 'awaiting posting orders status' after a custodial death at a police station of Barmer.

The government also transferred IAS officer Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, Joint Secretary, the Mines Department, to Sirohi as collector, as per the transfer orders issued by the state department of personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)