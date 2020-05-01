200 More Mandis in 7 States Added to Electronic Trading Platform E-NAM

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The government on Friday said 200 more mandis (wholesale markets) across seven states have been added to electronic trading platform e-NAM for marketing of agriculture produce.

This will bring the total e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) mandis in the country to 785, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said there will be around 1,000 mandis joining the e-NAM platform by the end of this month.

He was speaking at a function in Krishi Bhawan on Friday where 200 new mandis were added to the e-NAM platform from 7 States.

The minister witnessed via video-conference live trading between mandis from Kurnool and Hubli in groundnuts and maize.

The 200 markets integrated with the e-NAM platform today are as follows: Andhra Pradesh (11 mandis), Gujarat (25 mandis), Odisha (16 mandis), Rajasthan (94 mandis), Tamil Nadu (27 mandis), Uttar Pradesh (25 mandis) & Karnataka (02 mandis).

With the aim to reach the last mile farmer & transform the way they sell their agri produce, e-NAM has gained more strength today by reaching out to more farmers & traders of these new mandis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)