21 Migrant Labourers Stranded in U'khand's Chamoli Sent to Their Native Places

Gopeshwar, May 1 (PTI) Twenty-one migrant labourers stranded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district for over one month due to the lockdown were sent to their homes on Friday, an officer said.

The labourers who were staying at a relief camp in Gauchar were sent in a bus to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab via Haridwar, Revenue Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said.

They were medically examined before being sent off, he said, adding that medical teams used to examine them regularly even during their stay at the camp.

The labourers got emotional while leaving the relief camp and thanked the police, the administration and the medical teams for taking good care of them.

There were 20 labourers from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab, Rangad said.

