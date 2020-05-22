275 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Deaths in Ahmedabad District

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) With 275 new coronavirus cases found since previous evening, the count of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district reached 9,724 on Friday, a senior health official said.

Out of 29 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat during this period, 26 patients died at various hospitals in Ahmedabad city alone, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

The district accounts for 645 out of 802 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Gujarat so far, making it the worst affected district in the state.

At the same time, out of 392 coronavirus patients discharged across Gujarat during the day, 328 were discharged in Ahmedabad.

Since Thursday evening, 272 new patients were detected in Ahmedabad city and three in rural areas of the district.

Out of 9,724 cases in Ahmedabad district, 9,574 were from the city while 150 cases were reported from other parts of the district.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has acquired 1,500 beds from private hospitals so far. 500 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to such hospitals.

