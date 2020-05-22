29 New COVID-19 Cases in Assam, 26 from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): 29 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Friday including 26 from Sarusajai quarantine centre, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.Three cases were reported from Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 259 including 54 discharged and four deaths. (ANI)

